TILDEN TWP., Pa. — The National Weather Service is trying to determine whether a tornado touched down in northern Berks County overnight.
The NWS office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said late Thursday morning that Tilden Township, near Hamburg, is one of several areas its survey teams are investigating.
"With several areas to survey," the weather service said in one of its tweets, "we hope to get more info as it becomes available with a final determination by this evening."
A woman who answered the phone at the Tilden Township municipal building told 69 News that the township has reports of trees down on private property on Berne Road and Hill Drive. She said there were also reports of a roof ripped off a house on Ash Road.
There have been no reports of storm-related injuries in Berks County.
Two survey teams are investigating several focused areas today. This was from severe t-storms that occurred very early this morning. The graphic outlines the areas of interest. We will be releasing info via a Public Information Statement as it becomes available. #pawx #njwx pic.twitter.com/2nvrl1JwhM— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 19, 2021