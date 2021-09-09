WYOMISSING, Pa. — It wasn't a tornado but straight-line winds that caused widespread damage in Berks County on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, which will not be conducting a storm survey of the area.

From Wyomissing to the Wernersville area, the storm uprooted large trees and blew limbs around like they were twigs.

In the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue, an uprooted tree sliced through the roof and brick walls of a home as it fell.

On the grounds of the Wernersville State Hospital in South Heidelberg Township, the storm pulled several large trees out of the ground and tossed them to their side amid others that were left standing. Several benches were also overturned.

There were no reports of injuries related to the storm.

The storm comes a week after Ida flooded parts of the region and spawned several tornadoes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The last tornado to hit Berks was on Aug. 18, when an EF-1 twister touched down in Tilden Township, near Hamburg. The National Weather Service estimated that the tornado had peak winds of 95 mph as it traveled 1.10 miles along the ground. No one was injured.