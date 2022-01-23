BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A man from New York is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Berks County.
It happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning near MM 14.6 on I-78 East in Bethel Township.
Police say an investigation revealed a Nissan Sentra was disabled and partially blocking the right eastbound travel lane/shoulder, when it was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer.
The impact caused the Sentra to cross the southern fog line and hit an embankment, causing the victim to be ejected through the rear passenger side door/window, police report.
Officials believe the operator of the Sentra was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash.
The driver of the tractor-trailer also hit the embankment, before overturning onto its driver's side.
The driver of the Sentra, a man from Spring Valley, NY, was taken to Reading Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man's condition is unknown at this time.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a man from Knoxville, TN, was treated at the scene for injuries to his hands.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885 and mention reference number PA2022-91263.