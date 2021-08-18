BETHEL TWP., Pa. — A New York woman was killed when the car she was riding in crashed into a tractor-trailer parked on Interstate 78 in Berks County.
Kellyann Mooney, 40, of Suffolk County, died at the scene of the crash, which happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound side of the highway, about two miles west of the Frystown/Route 645 interchange in Bethel Township, according to the county coroner's office.
The driver of the car and two backseat passengers — a 13-year-old and a 7-year-old — were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.
The tractor-trailer driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
The coroner's office said everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.
The westbound lanes of I-78 were closed for about four hours.