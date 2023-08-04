CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - An officer from the Reading Police Department is facing charges after he allegedly threatened a man with a handgun at his Chester County home while off-duty.

In July, investigators received an internal affairs complaint against 42-year-old Officer Matthew Troxell.

Troxell is accused of pulling a gun on, and threatening to harm, his daughter's boyfriend, who had been staying in the officer's home.

Investigators say Troxell set rules regarding sleeping arrangements and curfew and ordered the two to be in their separate bedrooms by 12:30 a.m. each night.

Court documents state that after a night of drinking whiskey, Troxell allegedly became upset when he discovered the two weren't in their separate rooms as agreed upon.

Acording to court documents, Troxell was afraid someone had come into his home and abducted the two or that the boyfriend had kidnapped his daughter, and he retrieved a loaded 9mm pistol and began to search his residence.

Investigators say he discovered the pair on a backyard trampoline, where court documents say Troxell grabbed the boyfriend with one hand and pressed the holstered gun into him saying, "This is a gun, and it will kill you. Get out of my house. Leave now. Leave. I don't care where you go."

Court documents state the victim then left the property stating, "I'm not going to get shot over this."

Reached out to for comment, the City of Reading sent the following statement:

"The City has placed Officer Troxell on leave pending the result of an investigation into this matter. As this is an ongoing investigation, the City cannot comment further at this time."

Troxell is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

He is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.