WYOMISSING, Pa. – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Wyomissing.

"I was sitting there and I just started hearing the shooting going off. I came out to look, grabbed my binoculars to see if I could see anything. It's crazy," said Jeremy Weitzel, neighbor.

This was the scene at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night in the area of Ninth and Spring streets.

You can see police tape blocking the street and several officers at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police tell us no officers were hurt.

It's not clear what led to the shooting.

We don't know who else was involved in the incident or if anyone else was hurt.