MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — The level of the lake at Bernhart Dam in Muhlenberg Township is several feet below where it was on Monday, when crews started the process of releasing water.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection deemed the Reading-owned dam a high hazard, but some people in the community have expressed their concerns to 69 News about what will happen to the wildlife as the lake is drained.
The city said it consulted with various agencies on every aspect of the project, including wildlife, and has acted on recommendations. The lake and the surrounding area are a habitat for several species, from fish and turtles to swans and geese.
"The migratory birds are all flighted birds, so we were told to just let them go naturally, they will move on when they feel it's appropriate and when it's time to," said Kyle Zeiber, operations division manager for the Reading Department of Public Works.
Zeiber said the area will still have water when the draining process is complete, so even the baby fowl will have a place to stay until they are able to move on. He said fish and turtles should also mostly be able to adapt to the shifting environment.
"They're pretty much telling us kind of let things go," said Zeiber. "Unfortunately, there will be some adverse effects on some of the wildlife."
Right now, there are no fishing restrictions in the area, so people can fish and keep what they catch. Crews were advised against relocating the wildlife because they can put ecosystems they are released into out of balance, having negative effects.
Zeiber said as difficult as it may be for some to accept, the project was inevitable because, had the dam failed, the catastrophic effects would have been far worse.
"Everybody downstream from here to the Schuylkill River would have been affected and could have been loss of life, definitely a huge loss of property," Zeiber said.