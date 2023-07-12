READING, Pa. - Local and state officials announced Wednesday the opening of a resource center to serve Berks County residents affected by the July 9 storm and flooding.

The Berks County Department of Emergency Services (Berks DES,) the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and other state and county agencies and departments will open a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) Thursday at noon.

The MARC is a temporary, quick-response center in a central location to provide direct support to community members affected by this disaster.

It will be located at the Exeter Township School District Lausch Administration Building at 200 Elm Street, St. Lawrence Borough.

The MARC will be open Thursday from Noon to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following county and state agencies will be present to assist community members:

· Berks Department of Emergency Services - referrals to proper resources for individuals who have not yet reported their damage to local government.

· Berks County Area Agency on Aging – assist older affected population.

· Office of the Attorney General – information on contractor fraud, scams, etc.

· Department of Environmental Protection – safety advice and questions with respect to waterway management and private wells.

· Department of Human Services – document replacement assistance (i.e. birth/death certificates, etc.), disability assistance services, new benefit applicants, etc.

· Berks County MH/DD office – crisis counseling services.

· Department of Insurance – address questions and information on conflict issues with insurance carriers.

· Department of Military and Veterans Affairs – assist with replacement of documents, info on veteran-specific programs.

· PEMA – general MARC support, disaster recovery information, National Flood Insurance Program information.

· Penn DOT – info on their online driver services, driver’s license replacement, etc.

· Department of Health – safety information.

Berks DES would like to remind Berks County property owners, renters and businesses who suffered property damage from the rain and flooding to report damage to their local municipality as quickly as possible.

Your local municipality is the city, borough or township to which you pay your local taxes.

Officials say complete and accurate collection of this information could help Berks County residents and businesses qualify for additional disaster recovery programs.