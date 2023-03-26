WEST READING, Pa. - It has been confirmed that a sixth and seventh body have been found in the rubble of the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory.

They are believed to be the last of those unaccounted for.

"We are still awaiting for the coroner to confirm the remaining individuals identities, but we do believe them to be the remaining presumptive missing individuals," said Chief Holben.

"We will not be announcing any names of the identified victims until we know for certain that their family has been contacted, they have had time to process, and they have time to break the news to those close to them," said Mayor Kaag.

The fourth and fifth bodies were recovered earlier Sunday.

At least ten people suffered injuries in the explosion.

A few buildings, an apartment building, a business across the street and several homes in the area have damage from the blast.

As a precaution, three buildings will be condemned around the current site as they moving into the investigation phase of the operation.

The West Reading Mayor is urging anyone who has damaged property to contact her directly as well as their insurance company.

The street closure will remain in effect. 2nd Ave. and Franklin to Penn Ave. will remain closed indefinitely.

The cause of the blast is still under investigation.