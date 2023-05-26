BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa.- Park rangers expect Blue Marsh Lake to get pretty crowded this holiday weekend, and they say with larger crowds, it's extra important people pay attention to safety rules.

"We'll have long lines to get into the park," said Jeff Piscanio, chief ranger at Blue Marsh Lake. "Probably by noontime, people will be waiting to get in."

Water safety is a huge concern.

"Anyone who is going into the water, we recommend wearing a lifejacket," said Piscanio.

The lake will have some lifejackets for folks to use.

Swimming is done at your own risk, because there are no lifeguards, so always make sure you're taking the proper precautions. Blue Marsh officials want to remind people that pool toys and floats are not allowed.

The ring of outer buoys at the edge of the swimming area is a restricted area for boaters. Rangers say any time you see a diamond with a cross in it, stay out.

Park officials say everyone operating boats or motorized equipment on the water needs to know the rules and use caution. Alcohol is prohibited at Blue Marsh.

"Boating and alcohol don't mix. Boating and drugs, in general, don't mix. They can alter your ability to make decisions," said Piscanio.

Perhaps most importantly, keep an eye on children. Making sure you know where they are at all times can prevent tragedy.

"We had two drownings here last year," said Piscanio. "Those were both older adults, but we've had children in the past where the parents or guardians don't know where they are and, unfortunately, they think someone's watching them, and someone is not, and those things happen."