BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - A nonprofit partnered with a farm near the Berks-Lancaster County line to break ground on an indoor horse therapy building.

Bethany Christian Services of Central Pennsylvania provides children in foster care with support.

The center will be on Little Springs Farm in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County.

It'll provide relief to children year-round.

Members say that the center is all about giving kids a comforting family experience.

"We also work with just again, any children that have attachment issues where they just really struggle connecting with people, but amazingly that they can connect with a horse and help folks come out on their own and heal from some past hurts," said Regional Director Mark Unger.

Bethany says it hopes to serve over 200 children and families a year.

The center should be up and running by the end of March.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.