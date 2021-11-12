BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - A nonprofit partnered with a farm near the Berks-Lancaster County line to break ground on an indoor horse therapy building.
Bethany Christian Services of Central Pennsylvania provides children in foster care with support.
The center will be on Little Springs Farm in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County.
It'll provide relief to children year-round.
Members say that the center is all about giving kids a comforting family experience.
"We also work with just again, any children that have attachment issues where they just really struggle connecting with people, but amazingly that they can connect with a horse and help folks come out on their own and heal from some past hurts," said Regional Director Mark Unger.
Bethany says it hopes to serve over 200 children and families a year.
The center should be up and running by the end of March.