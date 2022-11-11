WYOMISSING, Pa. - The newest addition to the Knitting Mills complex is getting a warm welcome to the neighborhood.

Wyomissing borough officials and representatives from the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance cut the ribbon on the new Kimberton Whole Foods.

The store carries organic produce, fresh meat, and has a specialty department.

It opened two weeks ago in the former VF Outlet complex.

Mayor Fred Levering spoke about the site's history, beginning as Wyomissing Industries and evolving into the country's first significant outlet shopping center.

"And as the outlets faded, we have been able to reinvent once again and you are a very integral part of that and we can't be more pleased to have you here," Levering said.

This is the seventh location for the company, which began in Chester County.