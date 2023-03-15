READING, Pa. - Pennsylvania Senate Democrats gathered Wednesday with those who work in the world of youth violence to discuss what can be done to stop it.

"This is a statewide issue. There are not sufficient facilities when we want to place a juvenile because they don't have the beds," said Judge Scott Lash with the Berks County Court of Common Pleas.

The judge, who handles juvenile court cases, said lack of beds for youth leads to them being sent out of the area to await court action. Lash believes it's partly a staffing issue within the system.

"If the salaries were higher, it would obviously be easier to hire people," explained Lash.

Judge Lash said it's too easy for young people to get guns and that youth violence is something that will take a team effort to stop.

"Some of them get them for protection, others to show off," said Lash. "Others to potentially commit robberies or other crimes."

From those involved with stopping gun violence for years, to a criminal justice and psych major about to enter that professional world, what changes does she want to see?"

"Young people, we just want it to end. We want to be the change, we want to be the young policy makers and the young lawyers and young senators," said Micah Yarbray, a senior at Alvernia University.

In what seems like a constant circle of violence followed by discussion, does she think this latest round of talks will help?

"I feel like it's really gonna make an impact and change is gonna come after this policy hearing," said Yarbray. "We want it to end and we want to be the change to make it end."