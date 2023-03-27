WEST READING, Pa. - State and local officials gathered at West Reading Fire Department Monday afternoon to provide the final daily update on the deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer Company.

As efforts shift from rescue and recovery to cleanup and investigation, Trooper David Beohm said the Pennsylvania State Police Troop L fire marshal has been tasked with investigating the cause and origin of the fire. He said investigators are exploring all possibilities and would not speculate if a gas leak could be the possible cause. Beohm did not provide a timeline and said State Police will release information as they're able to.

Chief of West Reading Police Wayne Holben started with a moment of silence for the lives lost and then thanked first responders for their efforts over the past several days. He said the current focus at the site is to remove debris, clear the area and check on surrounding buildings to make sure they're structurally sound.

Mayor Samantha Kaag said her primary concern, now that recovery efforts have concluded, is to make sure the families affected by this tragedy get the resources they need to move forward.

Borough council president Ryan Lineaweaver expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support the community has shown. He said as of Monday afternoon, the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund raised over $107,000 to aide those community members affected by the tragedy. The fund is a partnership between Berks County Community Foundation and the United Way of Berks County.

Fire Marshal of West Reading Troy Hatt provided an update on surrounding buildings that were damaged in the blast. 5 South Second Avenue, 77 South Second Avenue and 200 Penn Avenue are condemned due to unsafe conditions. He said the businesses that were operating in some of those buildings are continuing operations at other locations. Hatt also said that South Second Avenue between Franklin Street and Penn Avenue, and Cherry Street between South Second and the railroad bridge, will remain closed until further notice.

Dr. Charles Barbera, president and CEO of Reading Hospital, said emergency and trauma staff went immediately into response mode in the wake of Friday's explosion. He said a total of 10 patients were treated by his staff with one being transferred to a burn unit.