READING, Pa. - We're learning more about a fire that left a 13-year-old girl dead in Reading.
It happened on Summit Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday.
Fire officials say Empressi Martin died of smoke inhalation.
A 56-year-old man is still in critical condition.
Officials say it was sparked by the improper use of a heating appliance, which led to the ignition of nearby combustible materials. The fire started in the first-floor living room.
The fire is classified as accidental.
The structure has been declared unsafe due to the fire damage and will likely be a total loss, according to the Fire Marshal's Office. The damage estimate for the building and contents is $100,000.
The Office of Fire Marshal said it would like to remind everyone:
Practice in home fire drills and have a dedicated meeting place for family members.
Do not attempt to extinguish a fire! Get everyone out and call 911.
If using heating appliances for supplementary heat, follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for operation and distances from combustible materials.