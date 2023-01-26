READING, Pa. - We're learning more about a fire that left a 13-year-old girl dead in Reading.

It happened on Summit Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Fire officials say Empressi Martin died of smoke inhalation.

A 56-year-old man is still in critical condition.

Officials say it was sparked by the improper use of a heating appliance, which led to the ignition of nearby combustible materials. The fire started in the first-floor living room.

The fire is classified as accidental.

The structure has been declared unsafe due to the fire damage and will likely be a total loss, according to the Fire Marshal's Office. The damage estimate for the building and contents is $100,000.

The Office of Fire Marshal said it would like to remind everyone:

Practice in home fire drills and have a dedicated meeting place for family members.

Do not attempt to extinguish a fire! Get everyone out and call 911.

If using heating appliances for supplementary heat, follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for operation and distances from combustible materials.