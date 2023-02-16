READING, Pa. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened Valentine's Day morning inside a Reading apartment.

23-year-old Richardson Rivera-Lugo was shot and killed in what authorities have called a domestic incident. A 32-year-old woman was wounded in the shooting. Officials expert her to survive.

39-year-old Melvin Ojeda-Rodriguez is charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault and related charges. Police say he and the female victim had a previous relationship.

Ojeda-Rodriguez is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on February 28.