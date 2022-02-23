BERKS COUNTY, Pa.- The state Supreme Court picked a 17 district Congressional map proposed by a group of voters.
The districts had been divided evenly at 9 and 9, but the map had to see some changes based on a population shift in the state determined by the most recent census.
About 90% of people won't see any changes at all, only 10% will have different representation.
"Berks ends up getting the short end in many, many maps and many of the maps submitted divided Berks into 3," says Carol Kuniholm, Chair of Fair Districts PA.
The new map has the Ninth District, currently served by Congressman Dan Meuser, covering a bit less of Berks, and the Fourth District, which is currently served by Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, gets a larger portion of Berks.
The Sixth District, served by Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan, continues to represent about a third of the county.
The Supreme Court voted in favor of the map 4-3.
Local party chairs here in Berks responded to the changes. The Dems approve...
"They just do what they felt to be fair," says Kevin Boughter, Berks Democratic Party Chair. "They did state that they weren't going to re-draw maps; they were going to pick one of the ones that was brought on the table and that's what they did."
Berks County Republican Committee chair Clay Breece says he is not happy with the changes. He said: "The Pennsylvania Constitution says the state assembly redistricts the U.S. congressional seats, not the Pennsylvania Supreme Court."
Gov. Wolf says he is pleased with the ruling adopting the so-called 'Carter Plan.' He says it's a fair map.
Republicans in the state House said their map followed all Constitutional guidelines, and criticized the court.