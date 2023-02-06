HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro warned residents on the Ohio border to evacuate ahead of a “controlled release" of toxic material. It follows a fiery Norfolk Southern train wreck from over the weekend.

"I am strongly, strongly encouraging an evacuation in a one-mile, two-mile area surrounding East Palestine," said Gov. Josh Shapiro, (D) Pennsylvania.

Shapiro spoke to Pennsylvanians who live near the area in Ohio, ahead of the "controlled release" of toxic material on Monday afternoon. Officials say they're worried about a potentially dangerous explosion.

Shapiro said his team has been monitoring the situation ever since the train derailed south of Youngstown on Friday.

"The vinyl chloride contents of five rail cars are currently unstable and could potentially explode, resulting in deadly shrapnel and toxic fumes," continued Shapiro.

Residents in the area of the train derailment were encouraged to evacuate before the controlled release by Norfolk Southern at 3:30 p.m. The zone impacts 22 Pennsylvanians.

"Let me be very clear, if you are in this red zone, this one on the map, and you refuse to evacuate, you are risking death," said Shapiro.

The governor continued to say anyone living in the orange area of the zone who refuses to evacuate is risking permanent lung damage within hours or days of the chemical release.

Norfolk Southern released a statement online. It says efforts continue to restore service and customers should expect delays of at least 24 hours on shipments moving between Cleveland and the Northeast via Pittsburgh.