A pickup truck slammed into a Berks County glass art gallery and studio -- hitting a part of the building where people had been standing just minutes earlier.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon at Taylor Backes in Boyertown.
Emergency officials said there is some structural damage to the building, but no one was hurt.
"Apparently there was a new driver who came around the corner from Second Street onto Washington Street, went to hit the brake, actually slipped off, hit the accelerator, was in the middle of a right turn, and ended up going into the building," said Jeffrey Bealer, president of Boyertown Area Fire and Rescue.
Officials told 69 News that emergency crews were able to sure-up the part of the building hit by the truck until permanent repairs are made.
A social media post by Taylor Backes said that just moments before impact, there were people standing right by the part of the building hit by the truck.