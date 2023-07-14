SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. - The State Police fire marshal said it could be days or weeks before investigators know what caused a 4-alarm fire at a Shoemakersville apartment building.

Fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the 100 block of Main Street just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say firefighters arrived to find the entire front of the building on fire as well as a vehicle parked out front. Three apartments were occupied at the time and all tenants are currently displaced.

Crews encountered a large amount of items inside the structure, hindering their ability to fight the fire. As a result, the fire went to four alarms in an effort to get the appropriate manpower to the scene. Nearly 100 firefighters from 20 companies assisted.

Fire officials say the structure is believed to be a complete loss estimated at more than $100,000.

At least one person was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators say the fire originated in a first-floor room and rapidly moved inside the building and extended to the front covered porch, where it ignited the vehicle.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire officials say there is no evidence that any criminal activity was involved.

The investigation was hampered by the damage caused to the building.