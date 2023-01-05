HARRISBURG, Pa. - State officials are raising awareness about what they refer to as "modern day slavery."

That's human trafficking, and they say it's happening in rural, suburban and urban communities across Pennsylvania.

Today, they gathered in Harrisburg to talk about the numbers, provide prevention tips and detail ways to make a report of suspected human trafficking.

"Human trafficking happens everywhere and can happen to anyone, and yes, it's happening in Pennsylvania," confirmed PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. State officials said they want to draw attention to an issue that transcends gender, socioeconomic status, ethnicity and age.

"Any person who is perceived as vulnerable is at great risk for exploitation," said PA Commission for Women Executive Director Moriah Hathaway.

While officials say women are mostly those who are targeted, anyone is susceptible to becoming a victim and anyone can be a perpetrator.

"One of the myths is that human trafficking occurs with strangers, but we know many of the people who are involved with human trafficking have been victimized by someone that they already know," explained Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson.

"Women are also a part of the problem. It's a misconception that people think men are the main problem, but women can be traffickers as well," explained Hathaway. "Someone who is being trafficked may be in an abusive relationship, they may be absent from their school or work or they may become isolated from friends and family."

Dr. Johnson explained how perpetrators will use assaults, threats, coercion, isolation and shame to subjugate their victims. Their tactics can have long-lasting impacts.

"They can have difficulty with relationships, emotional and mental health issues and even chronic health conditions," explained Dr. Johnson.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline keeps track of the statistics by state.

Since 2007, the hotline reports more than 5,700 phone calls, 800 texts and 670 online reports of suspected trafficking were made in PA, with just under 1,900 cases and more than 4,000 victims identified.

"These numbers just reinforce how much concerned citizens can do if they just know what to do and what to look for and who to contact," added Gramian. "If it doesn't lead to formal legal proceedings, raising public awareness about the signs of human trafficking is already proving to be very effective."

Outside of raising awareness of the issue, officials say training can help to identify potential victims.

According to Gramian, PennDOT is one of the first agencies in the country to train new workers and license center staff about human trafficking.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) trains its troopers and works to get municipal police educated on the subject matter, too. Officials say it's about looking beyond the stop.

"That might be teaching our troopers or local police to look beyond a seemingly routine speeding stop or look beyond a seemingly routine disturbance at a hotel room," said Lt. Adam Reed with the Pennsylvania State Police.

PennDOT has free training materials on its website.

People who suspect human trafficking, or who are victims themselves, can text "BeFree" (233733) and immediately connect with the NHTRC hotline.

They can also make a report on the "See Something, Send Something" app that is available on mobile devices.

PSP said they also have a human trafficking tip line that can be reached at 888-292-1919. Information can also be emailed to tips@pa.gov

"The buying and selling of people is just as wrong today as it was 400 years ago. Together, we can stop human trafficking in Pennsylvania," said Commonwealth Victim Advocate Suzanne Estrella.