WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities have released the name of a man killed on Route 422 early Monday morning.

Bradley Hernandez-Resto, a 31-year-old from Lancaster County, died from blunt force injuries after being struck by multiple cars in the eastbound lanes near Route 12. His death has been ruled accidental.

Investigators said after the initial impact, several additional cars ran over the victim's body. All drivers involved stopped at the scene and authorities say no one will face charges.

Police are still working to determine how Hernandez-Resto got onto the highway and what he was doing out there.