READING, Pa. | Berks County leaders say COVID-19 cases are declining in the county, but they're still urging people to get vaccinated.
The Berks County commissioners are reminding people that the mass vaccination site next to the Walmart in Muhlenberg Township is still accepting walk-ins and scheduling appointments. They are still pushing residents to get vaccinated to further slow the spread of the virus.
The Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available, officials say, and the center will be open through the end of next month.
The county's emergency management director said in addition to the case counts falling, hospitals in Berks are seeing improvements in patient conditions as well as cases declining.
Officials said this week Penn State Health Saint Joseph Medical Center had no COVID-19 patients, and Tower Health said it had no patients in the Intensive Care Unit.