READING, Pa. - Berks County kicked off its Independence Day celebrations with a dedication ceremony of its very own liberty bell.
County officials unveiled a new public display for the Berks County Liberty Bell Thursday at the county government services center.
Officials say the bell was first cast in the mid-1700s.
They say it was rung to call people to the Berks County Courthouse for the reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 8, 1776.
They say the county is lucky to have an artifact like the bell.
"What's really important about the bell, what the bell represents when you think about it is we all live, whatever our circumstances are, we all live in a world forever changed by the events of July 1776, and the bell represents that," said Berks History Center Executive Director Benjamin Neely.
A copy of the Declaration of Independence was also on hand Thursday.
It was one of 500 copies produced in 1840.
The new display is part of a joint effort by the Berks History Center and America 250 PA.
The bell will be on loan to the county through 2026.