READING, Pa. - Baseballtown's getting a big addition: the Redner's Event Center.

"It's huge. I think it's even bigger than it appears from here," said PA Senator Judith Schwank (D-Berks.) "This was a collaborative effort on the part of city officials, county officials and state officials who came in very significantly in terms of funding."

"Our history as a Berks County business and relationship with the Reading Fightin' Phils dates back forty years," said Ryan Redner, CEO of Redner's Markets. "Strengthening our presence within the county is a constant goal of ours."

The new building at the ballpark mimics a 1950's brick warehouse and matches FirstEnergy Stadium and the surrounding neighborhood. It comes complete with new stadium lighting that, officials say, will enhance the fan experience.

"When I came here today, I have seen some of the pictures, I have seen the architect in progress, but I did not expect to see this," said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran. "Folks, this is as close to a major league park as we can get."

When Redner's Event Center officially opens for the 2024 season, the first floor will feature away clubhouses, batting cages, a weight room, female locker rooms, training space and more. Officials say that exceeds the requirements of Major League Baseball.

"This ballpark, stadium, team is a part of the fabric of Berks County and beyond," added Schwank. "When a lot of us learned this might have been in danger of moving to another city, possibly, because of the improvements MLB wanted to see, we rallied together, and said, 'We're not going to let that happen.'"

The second floor will be home to an event space for up to 500 people. Officials envision weddings, parties and other celebrations taking place there.

That space will be in use during the season with upscale fan experiences as well as during year-round events.

"Its historic appearance continues and gives us a sense of place and time, and it's expanded footprint reaches into the future," said Reading City Council President Donna Reed.

There will be additional clubhouse space when the Reading Phils are away, that groups of 25-100 can use.

Officials say all of it will be open by June of 2024, at the latest.

Of course, bats will be swinging for this season's home opener set for April 11.