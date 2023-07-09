...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BERKS, SOUTHEASTERN LEHIGH, NORTH CENTRAL
CHESTER, AND NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES...
At 443 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain. At 4:20 PM, a trained spotter reported a water
rescue in Douglass Township, PA. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
Some locations that may experience flash flooding include...
Allentown, Pottstown, Emmaus, Birdsboro, Topton, Elverson, Bally,
Bechtelsville, Lyons, New Morgan, Gilbertsville, and Cedarville.
This includes the following highways...
Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 305.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 57 and 61.
Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 7.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 49 and 54.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most
flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE