BERKS CO., Pa. - People in Berks County are being urged to stay home due to flooded roads.

69 News was at Baldy Road in Richmond Township where the water covered the road and flowed in the area around 6 p.m.

A reporter at the scene says multiple cars were seen driving through the water. Officials are urging drivers to turn around when they see flooded roads.

In Fleetwood, police are urging you to not go on the roads. They are being impacted by a number of rescues and flooded basements.

In West Reading, people are being asked to avoid the area of Parkside Drive North between 5th and 7th Avenues due to weather-related damage to a storm sewer.

