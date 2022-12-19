EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa.- Officers are warning drivers to be careful on the roads this holiday season.

"Accidents and serious accidents to boot for sure, we've been noticing an uptick," says Sgt. David Bentz with the Exeter Township Police Department.

Bentz says this time of year can be especially dangerous on the roads, with the combination of people rushing and those driving under the influence.

"We've offered roving patrols to every police department in the county, and they've taken advantage of that," says Bentz.

Impaired driving is a huge problem that escalates around the holidays. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, more than 11,600 people were killed in crashes in 2020 with an alcohol-impaired driver.

"Our message is not an anti-alcohol message by any means. It is an if you're going to have alcohol, have a safe way home. Have a plan," says Bentz.

Officers will also be targeting aggressive drivers.

Another concern on the roads this time of year is the weather.

"Take a look at tire tread, make sure your battery is good, make sure your lights are working, make sure that heater's working for sure," says Bentz.

He says stock your car with emergency items like a blanket, phone charger, snacks, water and an ice scraper and if wintry weather is upon us, just don't go out if you don't have to.

"If you can stay home, just stay home," says Bentz. "Just give the road crew, give the PennDOT folks time to make the road safe."