BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Air Quality conditions continue to range from unhealthy to hazardous around the area.

"I have been here for 30 years and this has never been something that we have had to think about," said Tricia McKay, owner of the Goddard School in Wyomissing.

McKay says it's wild that smoke coming from wildfires burning in another country is affecting outdoor activities in Berks County.

"Just this morning, when we left the house, we knew right away that we needed to stay indoors," said McKay.

She made the decision for the safety of the children and staff to stay inside instead of going out for playground time.

Other childcare facilities in the area made that same call.

"We just increased some of our gross motor activities that we do with the children indoors, so lots more dancing today," explained McKay. "We did a lot of bean bag play and some of the teachers even got the parachutes out and did that stuff inside."

Dr. Brian Lahmann with Reading Hospital says conditions like these can trigger chronic medical conditions and cause acute problems.

"Some symptoms which could occur are cough, feeling short of breath, having chest pain," said Dr. Lahmann.

He says those with underlying conditions like COPD or asthma may struggle more.

"If you are next to one of your neighbors that are very elderly, please check on them and make sure they're okay," said Lahmann. "This air pollution can actually affect the very young and the very elderly more than others."

He says to stay safe and healthy, stay indoors while the smoky conditions exist and use either AC or a fan to circulate air.