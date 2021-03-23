CUMRU TWP., Pa. - There's a clean up this Saturday on a stretch of the Thun Trail in Cumru Township.
Officials are trying to make that part of the trail safer, after a cyclist was shot in December.
Organizers say they've had so much interest, they've had to turn volunteers away. But there's still a lot of work ahead.
After a cyclist was shot last December on the Thun Trail near the West Shore Bypass, the Schuylkill River Greenways announced big changes to the half-mile stretch to make it safer.
"I think it's awesome, we need it to get more people out here to use it, it will be a lot safer," said Chip Hoffman, a cyclist who uses the Thun Trail often.
"The best way to keep a trail safe is to keep it busy and to keep a lot of people on it and when you keep it welcoming and inviting and busy and a place you want to visit a lot of people will come and it becomes safe," said Elaine Paul Schaeffer, Executive Director of Schuylkill River Greenways.
Those changes include upgrades such as installing security cameras, fixing lights, adding new signs, and making the trail more user-friendly.
"And that's the goal here and that's what people want to do, take a walk on it, and the more people that do that the safer it will be," Schaeffer said.
But those upgrades aren't cheap. They'll cost more than $100,000, and so far, they've had an overwhelming response.
So many people want to pitch in to help make the trail safer, including Berks County District Attorney John Adams. He is going to take almost $50,000 from the county's drug forfeiture fund to help pay for the security camera system that will be along the trail.
"A lot of people use this to go up to Neversink and we kind of second guess it, like should we? but we shouldn't have to but it's about time I guess," said Hoffman.
Some say it's about time for people to care about this trail and step up to help.
If you'd like more information about the campaign or you'd like to help, just go to the Schuylkill River Greenways website.