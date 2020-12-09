Ohio Christmas lights to Taylor Swift song
Bailey Family

TWINSBURG, Ohio - A singer-songwriter in Ohio has caught the attention of Taylor Swift, thanks to her family's efforts to spread Christmas cheer and help people in need this holiday season.

Sarah Bailey shared a video of her family's extravagant Christmas light show, which features Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm." The song was inspired by the popstar's childhood in Berks County.

 

The Bailey family also has a COVID-safe food drop box for its local food pantry, Our Community Hunger Center in Twinsburg.

Swift saw the video and messaged Bailey, saying she loved it.

"Thank you (and your dad) so much for using Christmas Tree Farm to create such a fun spectacle," Swift wrote on Instagram.

Swift said she also made a donation to the food pantry for which the Baileys are collecting donations.

 

Swift wrote and recorded "Christmas Tree Farm" last year. She set it to home videos of her as a child with her family on their farm in Cumru Township.

