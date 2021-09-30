LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. – The sounds and sights of a nationally recognized celebration of German heritage returned to the mountaintop at the Reading Liederkranz, as Oktoberfest 2021 celebrated its opening night.
"About time," said Dieter Wolter, who has been cutting it up at the festival for 50 years. "The COVID thing was just disastrous for the club and we're very happy to be open again.”
The time off made everyone hungry and thirsty for the comeback, maybe no more so than for German-born Wolter.
"Like I always say, this is like any other organization," said Wolter. "You get out of it what you put into it."
Wolter hopes that young people don't just come for the party — he wants to see them also get involved in the culture, volunteer and keep the tradition alive.
"If you're just here for a beer, and once a year, OK, fine, we need people like that, too," Wolter said, "but to get involved and to uphold the traditions and really work at it."
"I think it's super important to embrace your heritage, and even if you're not German, it is something very special to be part of," said volunteer Lexi Vidal.
Somewhere between the beers, brats and kraut is a sense of unity and appreciation, seeing friends old and new once again after a lost year.
"It feels just like family," said Vidal. "I haven't met 75% of the people that are here but I feel like everyone's just so nice, everyone's so happy to be here."
The 2021 Reading Liederkranz Oktoberfest runs through Sunday.