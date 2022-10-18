READING, Pa. — Reading will sound a lot more like Nashville when Old Dominion takes the stage at the Santander Arena next spring.

The band will be taking to the road for its "No Bad Vibes" tour, which will include a stop in downtown Reading on Thursday, April 13.

Old Dominion made the announcement during Monday night's Whiskey Jam performance at Loser's Bar and Grill in Music City. The band got its start as regulars on the Whiskey Jam stage.

On hand for the announcement were rising country stars Kassi Ashton, Greylan James, and Frank Ray, all of whom will be joining Old Dominion on the U.S. leg of its tour.

"At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy," front man Matthew Ramsey said in a news release Tuesday morning. "They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever's weighing them down in that point in time."

Tickets for the show in Reading will go on sale to the general public next Thursday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m., on Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can get the first choice of seats. Their presale will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Old Dominion's tour follows its fifth consecutive win as group of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards. It also won its fourth consecutive win for vocal group of the year at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards. The band is nominated again for a 2022 award. The CMA Awards will be presented on Nov. 9 in Nashville.

The tour also comes on the heels of a busy summer for Old Dominion. It joined Kenney Chesney on his "Here and Now 2022" tour, which included 23 stadium shows.