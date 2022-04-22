MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — In part of the Kutztown area this weekend, it'll be like stepping into a time machine.
"This is how it was done, you know, back in, in the 30s, and into the 40s," said Tom Merkle, president of the Old Time Plow Boys Club.
From the simplest machines to the big rigs loved by all ages, it's the return of the Old Time Plow Boys Club's spring show. The demonstrations, tractor pulls and more will make a return for the first time since 2019.
"The corn picker that's behind me was at the 1939 World's Fair," said Merkle. "We have butter churns, we have antique engines, we'll have lots of displays, we'll have tractors out in the field doing actual plowing, we'll have rides that go out to the fields. It's really something that's great for the whole family."
The fun keeps on going as those big tractor wheels keep on turning, like they will be in the big farm field near the event, where folks can see how old-time plows used to work in the fields.
"We'll probably go up to 10 wide across the field," said Todd Grace, the club's treasurer. "It is very important for people to know what goes on to get their food on their table, and this is a huge part of that."
The free show will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center.