OLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Tragedies once again sparked conversations in Congress about gun control with many Americans watching closely.

"They have to try something," says Bill Stoneback, with CRO Arms Guns & Ammo in Oley. "What's going to make a difference, I don't know."

Stoneback works in gun sales. He says there are some good ideas in the newly proposed gun reform framework in the Senate, such as unsealing records of juveniles.

"Last week in Florida a 10-year-old and a 14-year-old robbed a gun store, stole 22 guns plus ammunition. They already had prior arrests for armed burglary and armed robbery already. So, as soon as they turn 18, they'll be able to buy a gun," says Stoneback. "The ATF can't unseal those records, so, we can't stop them from buying because they're going to be approved because their records are sealed."

He says he believes other ideas being talked about in Congress, like limiting ammunition or increasing the age to buy certain weapons, won't move forward.

The Senate's framework would offer states money to enact "red flag" laws. Stoneback thinks those changes could be hit or miss. "We have already 20,000 plus laws on the books, I'm sure that 20,000 plus 1 is going to make a difference. Note sarcasm there," says Stoneback.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania calls the framework "a commonsense, bipartisan proposal."

President Biden says the proposal doesn't include all that needs to be done but it's a step in the right direction.

Democratic Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey says it's a chance to address concerns about gun violence. "If we can pass this legislation and we prevent one mass shooting, this year, next year, 10 years from now, if it is only one, but I think it will be a lot more than that; it's worth doing," says Casey.

The Senate still has a number of details to hammer out.

