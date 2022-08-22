OLEY TWP., Pa. - An iconic Berks County business is saying farewell after more than a half century.

Sunday was the final day for the Oley Turnpike Dairy and Petting Zoo, as the owners are retiring.

Longtime customers came by for one last time to enjoy the cool treats and pet the animals.

"I've gone here a lot throughout my childhood," said Madison Hegeman. "I've gone here with my dad after softball games, with all my friends. It's a shame it's gone and won't be here anymore."

"I grew up in Oley from a really young age, and my family would bring us here, mostly on weekends, and we'd feed the animals with my little brother and get ice cream," said another longtime customer.

A posting from the owners thanked the staff, customers and friends for their support over the years.

The owners say suitable homes will be found for all the animals.