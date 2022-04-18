OLEY, Pa.- Guests who set foot in Riedenau House hopefully will experience a feeling of yesteryear while enjoying farm-to-table dining.
"This is an old inn," says Dale Reitenauer, who will be the head chef and operator. "This is an inn that was established in the 1800s and we want to bring that old school life back to it."
The experienced chef says he's been cultivating relationships with local producers, everything from beverages, to game, produce and even a local miller.
The menu will change with seasonal ingredients that are available and Reitenauer says everything will be sourced in Pennsylvania.
"I'm taking you back to the oldest cuisine in the book, and that's understanding proper gastronomy, understanding what goes with what and why it all goes together," says Reitenauer.
The former Oley Valley Inn is being reestablished, and many of the rooms are being refurbished while keeping their old-time charm.
"You're going to have your bar dining area, the front dining area, which is called the 'sunroom,'" says Reitenauer. "Then, you'll have your main dining room, and then in the back, you'll actually have your wine room."
Reitenauer describes his style of menu as continental while sticking to his German roots for the name.
"The Riedenau House is actually my last name dating all the way back to 1530 in Germany, my coat of arms."
The restaurant is in the process of bringing staff on board and finishing construction. He says it's expected to open for business next month.