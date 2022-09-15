OLEY, Pa. – The Oley Valley Community Fair opened its 75th year Thursday, with lots to see and do at the Oley Fairgrounds.
Fairgoers can enjoy snacks, including the event's famous French fries. There's also farm equipment to check out and plenty of animals to meet.
One person who came from the Schnecksville area in Lehigh County explained why he likes this fair.
"Great food, great food," said Neil Paulus. "It shows you what our country's really made of: farmers, milk, animals."
"It's just a great, great show," Paulus continued, "and the weather couldn't be any better than it is right now. They're going to have a fabulous four-day event."
The fair continues through Saturday.