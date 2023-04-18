READING, Pa. - For 125 years, children have been coming through the doors of the Olivet Boys and Girls Club.

It was founded in 1898, giving boys a safe place to be children.

The Boys and Girls Club Movement started during the Industrial Revolution when children were in the workforce. Olivet's founder wanted to give working boys a place to play to avoid the dangers of the streets. In the 90's, it became the Boys and Girls Club.

"125 years. You have to think about the thousands upon thousands, upon thousands of children that we've impacted their lives on a consistent basis," said Chris Winters, Olivet Boys and Girls Club president and CEO.

The club currently has multiple locations in the county. Winters said, last year, Olivet served about 5,000 children.

"That is higher than it's been in a while," said Winters.

It is giving children a safe space, where they can get meals and take part in activities from art to sports. Winters said it is offering more now than it ever has.

"We're looking at mental health issues; we're looking at addressing not only the nutritional support they need, but quite honestly a lot of these kids need just somebody to take time to care about them," Winters said.

Throughout its existence, members have established successful careers, from business to professional sports. Dreams that keep becoming reality.

"One of these guys could be the next Mayor of Reading. They could be a teacher. They could be anything they want to be. It's our job to make sure we're giving them the opportunities to do that," said Winters.

The Boys and Girls Club is open to all children in Berks County.

Winters said it could not have done all of this without community partners. He tells 69 News the club is looking to work with more community partners to expand outreach in the community.

The Olivet Boys and Girls Club's 125th anniversary is this Saturday.

On Friday, a birthday party will be held at the Clinton Street club, launching a year-long celebration of the group's rich history.