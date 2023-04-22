READING, Pa. - Olivet Boys and Girls Club held a party for its 125th birthday.

City officials and state politicians gathered at the club's Clinton Street location.

Reading presented Olivet with a check for more than $400,000.

It first opened in 1898 but didn't formally add the "Boys and Girls Club" title until the 1990s.

Regardless of its name, the club has always worked to help kids.

The club's President told us earlier this week they served about 5,000 last year and they'll continue to do more.

"Just the dedication and the work ethic that it requires to do this job and to make sure that we're serving the youth of this community with honor," said Chris Winters.

The club's official birthday is Saturday and they're celebrating all year.