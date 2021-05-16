READING, Pa. - Local organizations are joining forces to help kids be a force against COVID-19.
The Olivet Boys and Girls club of Reading hosted a vaccine clinic Saturday, welcoming children 12-years and older to get their shot.
"It's family across the board. It's not just the Olivet family, it's the Berks County community family coming together to make this happen," said Chris Winters, President and CEO of Olivet Boys and Girls Club of Reading.
This latest update in vaccine administration came just this week, when an advisory board for the CDC granted permission for the 12 to 15 age group.
The effort at Olivet came together in 36 hours. "It was an easy decision for us. We needed to do that this weekend and we will do that next weekend, as well," said Winters.
They're vaccinating any child 12 and up, including those without insurance.
"I'm not turning anybody away. You show up at Olivet and you need a shot, we're going to make sure you get the vaccine," said Winters.
Some of those who showed up are winding down on the number of family members left to be vaccinated.
"I'm going to feel very comfortable being out and about with my family with everyone vaccinated. We only have one more of us left to go after this. I have an 11-year-old so we're very close," said Amanda Funk.
Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Funk hopes others take advantage of the opportunity.
"I'm hoping that we will find a lot of youth really want to get vaccinated and hopefully their parents will be bringing them to do that," said Funk.