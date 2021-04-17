READING, Pa. - The Olivet Boys & Girls Club, Centro Hispano and Oakside Care Pharmacy are partnering to launch a COVID-19 vaccination action plan.
On Saturdays, starting with April 17th, the club and pharmacy will offer vaccination clinics in hopes of helping to vaccinate the Berks County community.
Representatives from the Olivet Boys & Girls Club say it is their mission to enable all young people, especially those that need the club the most, to reach their full potential as healthy, productive, caring, responsible citizens.
The vaccination clinics on Saturday, April 17th was held at the Olivet Pendora site located at 330 South 19th in Reading.
Future Vaccination Sites:
April 24th - Olivet Clinton Street site, 677 Clinton Street Reading
May 8th - Olivet Pendora site, 330 South 19th Street, Reading
May 15th - Olivet Clinton Street site, 677 Clinton Street Reading
The clinics will be by appointment and links will be provided by the Oakside Care Pharmacy, the Olivet Boys & Girls Club Facebook page, and the Centro Hispano Facebook page.
For more information about Olivet Boys & Girls Club visit: www.olivetbgc.org