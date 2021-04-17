coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine vaccination generic graphic

READING, Pa. - The Olivet Boys & Girls Club, Centro Hispano and Oakside Care Pharmacy are partnering to launch a COVID-19 vaccination action plan.

On Saturdays, starting with April 17th, the club and pharmacy will offer vaccination clinics in hopes of helping to vaccinate the Berks County community. 

Representatives from the Olivet Boys & Girls Club say it is their mission to enable all young people, especially those that need the club the most, to reach their full potential as healthy, productive, caring, responsible citizens.

The vaccination clinics on Saturday, April 17th was held at the Olivet Pendora site located at 330 South 19th in Reading. 

Future Vaccination Sites:

April 24th - Olivet Clinton Street site, 677 Clinton Street Reading

May 8th - Olivet Pendora site, 330 South 19th Street, Reading

May 15th - Olivet Clinton Street site, 677 Clinton Street Reading

The clinics will be by appointment and links will be provided by the Oakside Care Pharmacy, the Olivet Boys & Girls Club Facebook page, and the Centro Hispano Facebook page

For more information about Olivet Boys & Girls Club visit: www.olivetbgc.org

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.