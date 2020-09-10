READING, Pa. - Chris Winters knows how much some kids in Reading need the Olivet Boys and Girls Club, but the kids have been patiently waiting ever since their doors were shut in March.
"To look at their eyes is just devastating, because you know you're not doing what you need to do to help them the most," Winters said.
Winters and other club leaders decided to wait no more. Officials announced their plans to open their club locations in a limited capacity starting Monday, Sept. 21. Virtual learning and after-school programs will be on tap for up to 50 kids at each main site, and up to 20 at each satellite location.
Even during ordinary times, the club offers valuable resources for kids who need them most.
"One of the moms sent me a recorded message on Facebook Messenger of the kids jumping up and down in their living room when they were told that Olivet was opening back up," Winters said.
"We provide as a second home to a lot of the members," said Deja Harris, vice president of operations for the club.
Officials said between 40 and 50 desks will be spaced out in the gyms of each club for virtual learning. They said for some kids, it'll be a better place to learn.
"Some children may not have internet access at home, some children may be left at home by themself because their parents have to work," said Harris.
Club officials said CDC guidelines will be followed, including temperature checks, hand-washing and sanitizing, and mandatory mask-wearing, except while eating.