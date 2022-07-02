READING, Pa - It's a late Friday evening heading into the holiday weekend but inside the Olivet Boys & Girls Club Clinton Street location, not so quiet.
"We are trying to update buildings that quite honestly haven't been updated for many, many years."
Chris Winters of the club says "there's work being done."
“Basically, updating the electric light system, so we are more efficient,” explained Winters. “We are installing LED fixtures throughout the building."
Thanks to county money distributed from the American Rescue Plan, Olivet Boys & Girls Club is getting $475,000 to put into all its locations, including Clinton Street, with a ESports gaming room in the works, a new gym floor and plenty of ongoing upgrades.
"This money coming now is going to be able to speed up more improvements for this building,” said Winters.
One of the many things on the improvement list is this growing crack you can see near the roof of the back of the building.
"We have a significant break along our parapet that we actually had to call and ask for engineers to make sure we were structurally sound and the building is structurally sound,” said Winters.
It's a big help for much needed improvements but they're still dollars that stretch thinner in a down economy.
"Even though we are going to have to address some of those inflation issues, like our gym floor is on hold because there's a supply chain problem but we are going to get through it,” Winters said.
The club credits it's staff for putting in extra hours even at the start of a holiday weekend to get things done for area kids.
"We developed a plan that really is a well thought out plan,” said Winters.