READING, Pa. - We hear about law enforcement seizing money during drug raids. But, have you ever wondered where that money goes once it's collected?
"I'm very pleased to take the bad guys' money and put it to good use, for our community," said District Attorney John Adams.
In Berks County, some of those funds are being donated to increase safety for members of the Olivet Boys and Girls Club.
"We are donating over $36,000 to the Olivet Boys and Girls Club to enhance their security camera system," said D.A. Adams.
That's $36,401.21 to be exact. And it's going to fund high-definition cameras that will be placed primarily outside of the clubs.
"They're the reason we're here, so making sure they're safe and sound when in our buildings is top," said Chris Winters, CEO and President of Olivet Boys & Girls Club.
The Olivet Boys and Girls Club has several locations in Reading. It serves more than 3,000 kids. So, when it came to protecting them and the staff, the decision to make the donation was an easy one.
"I'm so pleased to be able to give this money to this organization who serves the youth in our community and provides a safe place and safe environment," said D.A. Adams.
The kids can have that extra layer of protection along with the homes surrounding the clubs, and the community can know that the seized mone yis going to the future of the kids
"The guys are great," said Winters.