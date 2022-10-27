HARRISBURG, Pa. — A pair of organizations that provide programs for youth in Berks County have received some help from Harrisburg.

The Wolf administration has awarded $1 million grants to both Olivet Boys & Girls Club and KidsPeace through the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

Olivet will use its grant to fund safety and infrastructure improvements at four of its centers in Reading. The work will include electrical, HVAC, and plumbing upgrades. The club will also install electronic locking doors, security cameras, and outdoor lighting, officials said.

KidsPeace will use its $1 million to upgrade the HVAC system and replace the roof at its facility in Muhlenberg Township. It will also repave the sidewalks around the building, which once served as the Wilson G. Sarig Elementary School.

"We need organizations ready and willing to provide a helping hand to our youngest citizens," state Sen. Judy Schwank said in a news release. "I had the opportunity to meet with the staff at the Olivet Boys and Girls Club and KidsPeace and I know that the support they are being given by the commonwealth will make a positive impact on the lives of Berks County's youth."

"The KidsPeace Corporation and Olivet Boys and Girls Club provide critical services to local youth," added state Rep. Mark Rozzi. "By keeping a roof over kids' heads and providing them with academic help and after-school programs, these awards will ensure children can grow into good stewards."

The state also awarded $1 million to the Reading Housing Authority. The RHA will use some of that money to renovate an underutilized administration building in Oakbrook to create the Neighborhood Resource Center.