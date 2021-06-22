READING, Pa. – Summer officially arrived in the form of 90-some-degree temperatures and the perfect opportunity to walk into the water. At pools like Olivet Boys & Girls Club's Clinton Street location, though, you can't cool off without a lifeguard, and there's currently a shortage.
"One is the fact that the training that you need to become a lifeguard and certified as a lifeguard, you have to go through it and I'm not quite sure all the courses were done what they normally would be due to COVID," said Chris Winters, Olivet Boys & Girls Club president and CEO.
To get a sense of the shortage issue, Olivet is training current members of its staff to be lifeguards.
"We went and got some of our team members and got them certified as lifeguards thanks to the help of South Mountain 'Y' and the YMCA," Winters said.
The club has also turned to its neighbors to help with the current pool problem they are having.
“We are sharing guards with other pools so if they have somebody who's working 20 hours they can come here and work some time as well," said Winters.
Olivet ultimately would like to have up to six full-time lifeguards on staff for the summer. Contact the organization for more information.