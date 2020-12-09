READING, Pa. – The Olivet Boys & Girls Club announced that it will temporarily suspend remote learning and afterschool programming at its Reading locations, effective 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, due to concerns about the rise of COVID-19 cases in the local community.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision," wrote Chris Winters, president and CEO, in a press release. "During the past two months, nearly 400 club members and their families have relied on us to provide much needed support and resources as students complete virtual learning."
"Health and safety of our youth, families, and staff is paramount and we must take proactive steps to stem the spread of the virus in our community," he added.
While its doors will close temporarily, Olivet will continue grab-and-go evening meals and virtual programming.
Afterschool programming at the Grace Lutheran site in Shillington will continue to operate for the time being. Grab-and-go dinner meals will continue to be provided at Conrad Weiser Middle School.
In addition, virtual programming opportunities will be available on the club's social media and website.