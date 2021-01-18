READING, Pa. – A Berks County nonprofit is getting ready to begin firing on all cylinders again after temporarily suspending some services in December because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The Olivet Boys & Girls Club operates eight centers in Berks County, seven of which are in Reading. After being closed for nearly a month, those clubs will reopen Tuesday.
"Our mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as healthy productive and responsible citizens,” said Kat Royer, vice president of programming for the organization.
Since the fall, the club's been working closely with the Reading School District, which is offering classes virtually during the pandemic.
"They were really looking for a safe space for kids to be able access the internet and have the support of caring adults to help them with their virtual learning,” Royer said.
The organization has continued to provide grab-and-go meals — roughly 50,000 since the pandemic began in March 2020 — and has had virtual programming. However, organizers made the tough decision to close in-person access starting Dec. 11, 2020.
"You think of kids whose second language is English or kids struggling with reading," Royer said. "I can't imagine being that kind of student that's having challenges academically and having to do all their work over a computer screen."
Officials with the Olivet Boys & Girls Club say the health and safety of members and staff are paramount and they're taking proactive steps to stem the spread COVID-19.
"We also make sure kids and staff wear masks at all times unless they're eating," Royer noted. "We have strict policies following all CDC guidelines."
Royer said the pandemic has pushed the organization beyond its mission of providing programs for kids.
"We're here for these kids regardless of what they're going through and we're going to continue to be here for them."
