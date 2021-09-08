Vials of Pfizer COVID-19 - coronavirus vaccine at Northwest Middle School in Reading
Commonwealth Media Services

READING, Pa. — The Olivet Boys and Girls Club is teaming up with Redner's pharmacy staff to help Berks County residents get vaccinated against COVID-19.

They'll host a free vaccine clinic on Sept. 19 at the club's Oakbrook site on Pershing Boulevard in southwest Reading. It will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Those 12 and older will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine.

A second vaccine clinic is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Registration for the clinic can be done online. For more information, contact the Olivet Boys and Girls Club by calling 610-373-1314.

