WEST READING, Pa. — The Olivet Boys and Girls Club is expanding its reach in Berks County.
The Reading-based club has partnered with the Wyomissing Area School District to open a site inside the West Reading Elementary Center.
The site, which is scheduled to open on Sept. 27, will initially be made available to students in 5th and 6th grades. Eventually, officials said, it will be opened up to 4th- and 7th-grade students.
Olivet said it will provide the students with after-school services in a safe location, using a new site model that's based upon the club's relationship with educational professionals, parents, and children.
"This new model allows us to provide support to Wyomissing youth when they need us and how they need us, by providing opportunities and experiences directly impacting the holistic needs of the student," said Chris Winters, the club's president and CEO.
The West Reading site will be Olivet's 11th location. It will be open Mondays through Fridays based on the school district's calendar.
The district said it will communicate directly with parents about how they can register their children to participate.